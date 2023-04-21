Pharmacist body elects its office-bearers

Amritsar, April 20
The election for the executive body of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association was held at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Thursday.
The returning officers, Ashok Sharma and Gurdial Bhagat, said the elections were held unanimously and Gaurav Aggarwal was elected the president unopposed. Surjit Kaur Randhawa was elected the general secretary. The elected office-bearers stated that they would work for the welfare of the employees.
