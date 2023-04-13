Pharmacists seek separate jail cadre

Tarn Taran, April 12
Representatives of the district branch of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association in a meeting with Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon, here on Wednesday demanded the formation of separate pharmacists cadre for the state jails.
Bhupinder Singh Marhana and Navkiran Singh, president and general secretary, respectively, of the association, assured that they would cooperate in providing all health benefits and schemes of the state government to all the residents at the grassroots level.
The association apprised the Civil Surgeon of the shortage of a large number of pharmacists in the district. Moreover, the Health Department was going to depute departmental pharmacists in the jails of the district, which would make the situation worse. The leaders demanded the formation of a separate pharmacy cadre for the jails to resolve the prevailing shortage. The association demanded the recruitment of the sanctioned posts of pharmacists.
