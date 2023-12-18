Pharmacists start protest in support of demands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

The pharmacists of the Health Department have started protest against the government in support of their demands till December 22. The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association stated all employees would wear black badges from December 15 to December 22 to highlight their issues.

Ashok Sharma, district president of the association, said they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to take notice of their symbolic protest.

The employees are demanding revival of old pension scheme, payment of DA arrears, pay scales of pharmacy officers on merit, filling of vacant posts and regularisation of their services among other things.