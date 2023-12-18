Pharmacists start protest in support of demands

Amritsar, December 17
The pharmacists of the Health Department have started protest against the government in support of their demands till December 22. The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association stated all employees would wear black badges from December 15 to December 22 to highlight their issues.
Ashok Sharma, district president of the association, said they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to take notice of their symbolic protest.
The employees are demanding revival of old pension scheme, payment of DA arrears, pay scales of pharmacy officers on merit, filling of vacant posts and regularisation of their services among other things.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1