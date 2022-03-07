PHDCCI holds virtual session on women empowerment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised a virtual session on women’s story ahead of International Women’s Day and a health-cum-Covid-19 vaccination camp in association with Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, at Company Bagh here recently.

Eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds shared their professional and real-life experiences and motivated participants in the virtual session.

While sharing her success story, Guest of honour Poonam Khaira Sidhu, IRS Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Regional Faceless Assessment Centre (ReFAC), Ludhiana, spoke about the support she got from her family and encouraged her to get into civil services. She spoke about importance of networking and mentoring in achieving success, how networking paves a way to greater opportunities and mentor’s role in honing the skills.

Suvrat Khanna, co-chair, Chandigarh Chapter, PHDCCI, advocated that giving more opportunities to women is a manifestation of good economic sense. There are many women leaders who have led the country and the government in diverse political and socio-economic contexts.

Sartaj Lamba, regional convener, Women Entrepreneurs Committee, PHDCCI, and CEO, AJ Travels (P), Ltd moderated the session and illuminated participants on women empowerment and the robust atmosphere in India of Women Entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

Environmentalist Dr Sarika Verma shared her belief of women being self-sufficient and independent.

Mandeep Kaur Tangra, Founder and CEO, SimbaQuartz, shared her journey from an ordinary village resident to an entrepreneur. She spoke about the importance of education for women and her vision to empower and honing the skills of women hailing from rural areas making them competent and independent.