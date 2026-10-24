Philatelist Neeraj Jain inspires youth to pursue hobbies for lifelong learning

Neeraj Jain, 59, who has amassed postage stamps worth over Rs 10 lakh while pursuing philately as a hobby, never missed an opportunity to learn.

While employed at the first store of multinational retail corporation Walmart, he utilised the company’s policy of funding employees’ education. Eventually, the company funded Rs 4 lakh for his part-time education. He worked as a logistics coordinator and analyst.

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He invested about 500 hours in courses on Udemy and 800 hours on LinkedIn Learning to update his knowledge. He participated in over 1,300 quizzes and took more than 100 online oaths organised by the MyGov portal, a Central Government initiative to engage Indians digitally.

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A stamp collector for more than 30 years, Neeraj is an avid philatelist. Regardless of their current market value, he continued to invest his savings in his hobby. He keeps his stamp collection safely preserved in almirahs at his home.

Neeraj, who has pledged to donate his entire body, proudly possesses a complete collection of Indian postal stamps issued after Independence. His collection also includes coins of various denominations ranging from Re 1 to Rs 1,000. “The Pride of India” collection, considered a dream acquisition for every stamp collector, is also part of his collection.

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A founder member of the Eye Bank Association of India and a Rotary Club member, he is associated with several social and religious organisations.

Accumulating more than 300 plastic cards in his own name has taken over 30 years of patience and dedication.

He believes philately is a delightful hobby that sharpens and satisfies one’s aesthetic tastes. While expanding knowledge and interaction with the world, it helps one learn interesting details about politics, history, prominent personalities, national and international events, geography, flora and fauna, agriculture, science, monuments, soldiers, warriors, scientists, arms and ammunition, and modes of transport.

In addition, philately cultivates meticulousness and a focused attention to detail. It also helps in making friends across boundaries and age barriers. This process of learning becomes even more enjoyable through visuals and brief write-ups.

He regrets that youngsters are no longer connected with such hobbies. Many hardly know the cost of a single postcard. He recalled that there used to be nearly 100 members of the Amritsar Philately Club (APC) around 35 years ago.

He feels that the Department of Posts should organise seminars on the themes highlighted on newly released stamps to attract more young people to the hobby.

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