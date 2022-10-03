Phones, charas seized in jail

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Amritsar central jail authorities confiscated nine mobile phones, besides 16-gm charas and 10 cigarettes from the high security jail complex on Saturday. The police have booked five prisoners in the case. Those booked include Gagandeep Singh, Balram Gill, Randeep Gill, Shamsher Singh and Manoj Thakur. Four mobile phones and two headphones were seized from Gagandeep, Balram and Randeep, while five mobile phones were found unclaimed. The jail staff confiscated charas and cigarettes from Shamsher and Manoj. TNS

Evading arrest, PO arrested

Amritsar: The city police have arrested Anil Kumar, a proclaimed offender (PO), in an NDPS case. The Mohkampura police said Anil had been evading arrest for the past 10 years. He was booked in December 2012. TNS

Rs 25K looted from petrol pump

Tarn Taran: Two armed miscreants robbed cash from Jiobala Filling Station at Jeobala this afternoon. The motorcycle-borne masked robbers came near the gas station and observed the situation for about 20 minutes and waited for an opportunity to strike. Then they went up to the salesmen, Harjinder Singh and Harpal Singh, and asked them to hand over the cash they had. The robbers warned in case they did not give them the cash they would be shot dead. The salesmen handed over cash to the tune of Rs 25,000 to them. Tarn Taran DSP Jaspal Singh and ASI Jaspal Singh posted at the Sadar Police station reached the spot and collected evidence. The police were examining the footage of the CCTVs installed at the filling station. OC

Man booked for illegal mining

Tarn Taran: A man carrying out illegal mining at the Sutlej river near Harike managed to flee the spot on seeing a police party leaving behind his sand-laden a make-shift vehicle on Saturday. ASI Gurdial Singh, who was heading the police party, said the police were in search of the accused, who was carrying out illegal mining. A case under Section 21 of the Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and the police had launched a hunt to arrest the accused. OC

1 arrested with 150-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: The Patti Police led by Sub-Inspector Hardyal Singh arrested Jasraj Singh, a resident of Patti, with 50 gms of heroin on Saturday. The police said the accused was arrested from the Patti-Tarn Taran road near Kairon village. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused, said Sub-Inspector Hardyal Singh.