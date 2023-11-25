 Photographer shot at, injured in Jahajgarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Photographer shot at, injured in Jahajgarh

Photographer shot at, injured in Jahajgarh

Photographer shot at, injured in Jahajgarh

Injured photographer Srujal



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

Panic gripped Jahajgarh area near Chamrang Road after several persons shot at a youth, identified as Srujal, a photographer, here on Friday. The victim suffered two bullet injuries on his thigh and was rushed to the local Civil Hospital where he is under treatment.

A police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana reached the spot and started investigations. He said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident.

“All suspects have been identified and raids were being carried out to nab them,” he said, adding that CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned for finding more clues about the perpetrators.

Srujal said he was standing in Jahajgarh area when over 10 persons came there and fired at him leaving him injured. He said Aadi, Aniket, Danish and Kartik were among the attackers. He said around five months ago, he had a quarrel with him which was later settled and a compromise was brokered between them. But the accused kept a grudge against him and had threatened to avenge. Today, they assaulted and shot at him.

The family members of the victim demanded immediate arrest of the accused, besides the registration of an FIR against them.

The ADCP said as per an initial probe, Srujal works as a photographer in Heritage Street area. He said he had a quarrel with the suspects over the division of area for clicking pictures of tourists.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

3
Punjab

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

4
India

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

5
Diaspora

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

6
Diaspora

World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharma'

7
India

Maker of 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman', producer-director Rajkumar Kohli dies

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies after being struck by vehicle in US

9
India

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

10
Trending

'Nupur Sharma is a hero': Anti-Islam Dutch leader, on his way to becoming PM, had once defended BJP leader

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered

Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje's 'puja' before polling, Gehlot to vote at 9.30 am

Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling

People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court

Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...

Jind ‘rape’ victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist

Met the student twice, who pressed for justice

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes

Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines


Cities

View All

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

5K ltrs lahan seized from district village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr Extortion case: 3 months on, cop surrenders in court

Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

SC extends Jain’s interim bail in PMLA case till December 4

Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Afghanistan embassy in Delhi shuts, cites 'lack of support' from India

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated