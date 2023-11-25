Photographer shot at, injured in Jahajgarh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

Panic gripped Jahajgarh area near Chamrang Road after several persons shot at a youth, identified as Srujal, a photographer, here on Friday. The victim suffered two bullet injuries on his thigh and was rushed to the local Civil Hospital where he is under treatment.

A police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana reached the spot and started investigations. He said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident.

“All suspects have been identified and raids were being carried out to nab them,” he said, adding that CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned for finding more clues about the perpetrators.

Srujal said he was standing in Jahajgarh area when over 10 persons came there and fired at him leaving him injured. He said Aadi, Aniket, Danish and Kartik were among the attackers. He said around five months ago, he had a quarrel with him which was later settled and a compromise was brokered between them. But the accused kept a grudge against him and had threatened to avenge. Today, they assaulted and shot at him.

The family members of the victim demanded immediate arrest of the accused, besides the registration of an FIR against them.

The ADCP said as per an initial probe, Srujal works as a photographer in Heritage Street area. He said he had a quarrel with the suspects over the division of area for clicking pictures of tourists.