PHRO for judicial probe into BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody

The Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) has demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the “suspicious” death of a BSF jawan, Jaswinder Singh, who died while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Amritsar.

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Expressing concern, the organisation termed the death a “serious case of custodial torture” and an alleged violation of human rights.

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In a statement, the PHRO questioned the circumstances leading to the jawan’s arrest and subsequent transfer. It pointed out that he was brought to Amritsar after being arrested in Jammu, while his family was allegedly kept in the dark about the reasons for his arrest.

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“This raises serious questions about adherence to legal procedures,” said Sarabjit Singh Verka, the organisation’s principal investigator, along with Dr Khushal Singh, media in-charge.

The PHRO also highlighted allegations made by the deceased’s family regarding physical assault and mental harassment during custody.

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“Such behaviour towards a soldier serving the nation is unacceptable in any civilised society,” Verka added.

The organisation demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge to ascertain the truth. It also called for the registration of a murder case against the officials concerned if the post-mortem report confirms torture. Additionally, it sought videography of the post-mortem examination, to be conducted by a panel of expert doctors under magisterial supervision.

The PHRO further demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family and the transportation of the body to his native place with full honours.

The organisation said it would approach the Punjab Human Rights Commission to ensure accountability of the officials concerned. It also warned that if concrete steps were not taken by the government, the matter would be taken up with national and international human rights bodies.