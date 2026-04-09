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Home / Amritsar / Phulkari announces Tealathon 2026 to boost cervical cancer awareness

Phulkari announces Tealathon 2026 to boost cervical cancer awareness

Women’s health must be spoken about openly, responsibly and with awareness: Founder Praneet Bubber

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar,, Updated At : 02:27 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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It will be held on April 19 at 5am at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. photo: Vishal Kumar
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Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, announced the 5th edition of its Tealathon 2026, a marathon event organised annually for cervical cancer awareness and early detection. It will be held on April 19 at 5am at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

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This year, Phulkari-Women of Amritsar will collaborate with the district administration. The event has attracted runners from around the country and received strong support from Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Rasika Duggal and Mukul Chadda, along with sporting enthusiasts Sameera Aulakh and Zahid Gawandi. Co-chairs Sheetal Sohal, Tina Aggarwal and Kanika Mehra, together with founder Praneet Bubber, will lead the initiative.

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“The Conquer Cancer programme has so far reached 22 lakh people, conducted 18 free screening sessions and facilitated screening for 1,418 vulnerable women. Through Tealathon this year, we wish to reach out to more people. We will have four categories: 1 km awareness walk, 3 km community run, 5 km fitness run, 10 km pro-am run. This year, the Indian Armed Forces personnel have consented to support the cause,” said Sheetal Sohal.

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Praneet Bubber, founder of Phulkari, said that Tealathon aims to turn awareness into participation and participation into impact. “Through Tealathon, we ask everyone to come together for a run supporting women’s health. Women’s health must be spoken about openly, responsibly and with awareness. It’s a family and social issue that requires awareness paired with participation to create a powerful impact,” she said.

She added that their goal is to make Punjab the first cervical cancer-free state in India. “This is part of a larger global health vision for cervical cancer and aligns with the WHO elimination framework, which emphasises vaccination, screening and awareness — especially for underserved women.”

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