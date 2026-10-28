Phulkari gets a contemporary voice

The vibrant art of Punjab’s phulkari, a treasured craft and an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage, is finding new expression in contemporary fashion, bringing age-old embroidery closer to the next generation. At The Phulkari Story, presented by Past Forward at Green Acres, traditional craftsmanship met modern style in a showcase celebrating the beauty, skill and stories woven into every piece.

Women of different ages and backgrounds walked the ramp in contemporary ensembles featuring traditional phulkari textiles. While the motifs celebrated the region’s time-honoured craft, the silhouettes blended Indian and Western styles, demonstrating how this traditional embroidery can find a place in modern wardrobes.

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Deepa Swani, founder-director of Past Forward, said the initiative was driven by a desire to preserve the craft and make it relevant to younger audiences. Concerned that many people were unfamiliar with authentic hand embroidery and often mistook machine-made imitations for traditional phulkari, she travelled across Punjab to connect with artisans whose skills deserved greater recognition.

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“The audience discovered a craft that is much more than decorative embroidery. Its intricate geometric patterns, created by skilled artisans working from memory without tracing, reflect generations of knowledge, creativity and cultural identity. The presentation also explored the significance of traditional forms such as Darshan Dwar, Sainchi Phulkari, Thirma and Chope, some of which are no longer practised in their original form,” Deepa said.

Having grown up surrounded by phulkari, Deepa remembers how every wedding or festive occasion meant bringing out treasured pieces passed down through generations. That personal connection has fuelled her efforts to revive the craft while supporting and guiding the artisans who keep the tradition alive.

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Among the traditional styles showcased was Darshan Dwar, characterised by elaborate embroidery resembling grand gateways. These pieces were traditionally made as religious offerings or displayed in sacred settings, but the craft is now rarely practised.

Sainchi Phulkari draws inspiration from everyday Punjabi life, depicting people, animals and rural landscapes through motifs that tell stories of the region and its communities. Chope, a traditional bridal phulkari distinguished by its geometric patterns and characteristic double-sided stitching, was once an essential part of every bride’s trousseau.

At the showcase, these age-old patterns found fresh expression in Indo-Western fusion wear, trousers, skirts, jackets, capes and even handloom sarees. The collection demonstrated how traditional embroidery could be incorporated into contemporary silhouettes without losing its cultural identity.

“I wanted people to see the skill, stories and beauty behind this craft,” Deepa said, reflecting on the audience’s response to the collection. Seeing people embrace phulkari as something they could wear in their own style was particularly gratifying, she added.

By bringing heritage to the fashion ramp, The Phulkari Story demonstrated how traditional embroidery can move beyond ceremonial textiles and become part of everyday contemporary dressing. More than an attempt to revive an art form, the showcase offered a way to connect younger generations with Punjab’s cultural legacy. The message was clear: phulkari need not remain a memory of the past; it can continue to flourish as a vibrant part of the future of fashion, Deepa said.