Phulkari hosts charcoal art workshop

Amritsar, May 16

Using art as therapy and expression, Phulkari WOA, hosted an art workshop with artist Shoubhika Bhatia for its members. The workshop titled “Empower Your Soul Through Charcoal Masterpieces” had Shoubhika guiding members to self-create pieces of art using charcoal as drawing medium.

The unique event aimed to unleash the innate creativity of attendees through the mesmerising medium of charcoal art, championing self-expression, and ingenuity. Nearly 250 women eagerly participated, converging to partake in this artistic odyssey, which of course, led to discovering new talent among the audience. “The primary goal was to demystify the artistic process and foster inclusivity. Art is a strong medium of expression and its therapeutic role in stress management is widely being acknowledged now. This workshop was curated with an aim to engage the women using clay pottery, charcoal and printmaking to discover ways of creative expression, while also promoting sustainable art practices,” said Shoubhika.

She primarily works with charcoal, clay and gouache and curates immersive art workshops for all age groups. Sheetal Sohal, president, Phulkari WOA, underscored the transformative power of art in channelling emotions in her first only member event.

