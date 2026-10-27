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Home / Amritsar / Phulkari workshop at Attari exhibits Punjab’s heritage to foreign visitors

Phulkari workshop at Attari exhibits Punjab’s heritage to foreign visitors

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Foreign delegates at Attari village near Amritsar on Monday.
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A special Phulkari workshop was organised at Attari village on Sunday for an international delegation comprising visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. Conducted by Paramjeet Kaur Kapoor, the workshop offered the visitors an opportunity to explore Punjab’s rich cultural heritage through its traditional embroidery, Phulkari.

The visitors were introduced to the intricate embroidery techniques, vibrant patterns and cultural significance of the craft. Passed down through generations, Phulkari remains an integral part of Punjab’s artistic heritage.

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Paramjeet Kaur Kapoor shared her expertise and knowledge of Phulkari, highlighting its historical importance, artistic value and continued relevance. The workshop aimed to promote awareness of India’s traditional textile heritage while encouraging cultural exchange and appreciation among participants from different countries. The initiative provided a platform to showcase Punjab’s traditional craftsmanship to an international audience. It also highlighted the importance of preserving traditional art forms and creating opportunities for artisans to share their skills and cultural knowledge with people across the world. The workshop presented Phulkari not merely as a form of embroidery but also as a symbol of Punjab’s identity, creativity and cultural heritage. By bringing together people from different countries through traditional craft, the event highlighted the role of art in promoting cross-cultural understanding and strengthening international cultural ties.

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