DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Physics Wallah partners with JM Foundation for flood-hit students

Physics Wallah partners with JM Foundation for flood-hit students

To offer free access to online academic assistance through free school exam preparation and competitive exam guidance
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Education platform Physics Wallah has signed an MoU with JM Foundation, a non-profit, led by Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS (retd).
Advertisement

Education platform Physics Wallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JM Foundation, a non-profit organisation led by Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS (retd), to provide academic support to students affected by the recent floods in Punjab.

Advertisement

Under this partnership, JM Foundation will focus on mobilising affected students, while Physics Wallah (PW) will attempt to provide targeted academic assistance through free school exam preparation and competitive exam guidance for students impacted by the floods. The initiative focuses on helping students stay on track academically, despite the challenges of displacement and disruption.

On the collaboration, Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Physics Wallah (PW), said, “In times of crisis, education serves as a source of stability and hope for students and their families. Through our collaboration with JM Foundation, we will try to help children in the flood-affected regions of Punjab to try and help them keep their educational aspirations alive. By providing free access to learning resources, we seek to support their continued progress towards school and higher education, despite the challenges they face.”

Advertisement

Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, Chairperson of JM Foundation and recipient of the UNESCO World Literacy Prize (2013), added, “Our partnership with Physics Wallah is a commitment to try and ensure that children continue to have access to education, even in these difficult times. The floods have disrupted lives across Punjab and many families are facing displacement. Through PW’s experience and reach, we are trying to ensure that children’s learning remains uninterrupted and that their education is safeguarded against the challenges brought by this crisis.”

The initiative will be rolled out across the key flood-affected districts of Punjab, with a primary focus on reaching the maximum number of impacted students. JM Foundation will work closely with local schools, community centres and relief camps to identify students in need and Physics Wallah will try to deploy its digital learning platform to provide curriculum-aligned content, live classes and study materials.

Advertisement

This collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of education as a lifeline in adversity. Both organisations remain committed to sustaining learning and trying to empower students to continue their educational journey, contributing to the resilience and recovery of the communities affected by the floods.

Physics Wallah, an education platform, founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari aims to democratise education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts