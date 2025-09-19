Physics Wallah partners with JM Foundation for flood-hit students

Education platform Physics Wallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JM Foundation, a non-profit organisation led by Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS (retd), to provide academic support to students affected by the recent floods in Punjab.

Under this partnership, JM Foundation will focus on mobilising affected students, while Physics Wallah (PW) will attempt to provide targeted academic assistance through free school exam preparation and competitive exam guidance for students impacted by the floods. The initiative focuses on helping students stay on track academically, despite the challenges of displacement and disruption.

On the collaboration, Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Physics Wallah (PW), said, “In times of crisis, education serves as a source of stability and hope for students and their families. Through our collaboration with JM Foundation, we will try to help children in the flood-affected regions of Punjab to try and help them keep their educational aspirations alive. By providing free access to learning resources, we seek to support their continued progress towards school and higher education, despite the challenges they face.”

Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, Chairperson of JM Foundation and recipient of the UNESCO World Literacy Prize (2013), added, “Our partnership with Physics Wallah is a commitment to try and ensure that children continue to have access to education, even in these difficult times. The floods have disrupted lives across Punjab and many families are facing displacement. Through PW’s experience and reach, we are trying to ensure that children’s learning remains uninterrupted and that their education is safeguarded against the challenges brought by this crisis.”

The initiative will be rolled out across the key flood-affected districts of Punjab, with a primary focus on reaching the maximum number of impacted students. JM Foundation will work closely with local schools, community centres and relief camps to identify students in need and Physics Wallah will try to deploy its digital learning platform to provide curriculum-aligned content, live classes and study materials.

This collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of education as a lifeline in adversity. Both organisations remain committed to sustaining learning and trying to empower students to continue their educational journey, contributing to the resilience and recovery of the communities affected by the floods.

Physics Wallah, an education platform, founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari aims to democratise education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide.