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Home / Amritsar / Pilot, Pargat meet the grieving in Jandiala Guru and Tarn Taran

Pilot, Pargat meet the grieving in Jandiala Guru and Tarn Taran

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress incharge Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders in Jandiala Guru.
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Leveraging the wave of anti-government protests to its advantage ahead of the Assembly poll, the Congress today attacked the AAP government over drug smuggling and rising gangster culture in Punjab.

A meeting to extend support to a grieving family turned into a ground for blame game.

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On Monday, Punjab Congress incharge Sachin Pilot and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh and other senior leaders visited the family of Jagdeep Singh, a government teacher, who was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in broad daylight in in the Jandiala Guru area here in June this year.

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The visit was part of the party’s outreach to families affected by gang-related violence, with the Congress leaders raising questions over the safety of people and the government’s response to such incidents.

Pilot commenced his five-day visit to the border state on October 16. He will be touring 11 districts and meeting the families of gang violence victims. He also met the family of Gurmel Singh, who was killed a year ago in Tarn Taran.

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He alleged that Punjab had witnessed a disturbing rise in shootings, extortion threats and gang-related violence, triggering fear among traders, small business owners and residents.

Even families of murder victims continued to face threats and were being denied justice, while witnesses kept turning hostile, further weakening the prospects of conviction.

The Congress leader also questioned the effectiveness of measures to prevent the smuggling of heroin and weapons through drones from across the International Border.

Raising questions over the respective responsibilities of the Centre and the state, Pilot said instead of blaming each other for the situation, both governments needed to be held accountable.

Pilot also questioned security measures along the International Border following the extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Pargat Singh alleged that the Punjab Police had increasingly begun functioning as an extension of the ruling AAP rather than as an independent law enforcement agency.

Referring to Jagdeep Singh’s death, Pargat Singh questioned the police handling of the case, alleging that the family had been denied justice. He said the Congress would ensure a fresh probe into cases where serious doubts had been raised about the probe; and seek punishment for those found guilty.

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