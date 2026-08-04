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Home / Amritsar / Pingalwara marks Bhagat Puran Singh’s 34th death anniv

Pingalwara marks Bhagat Puran Singh’s 34th death anniv

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The event commenced with rendition of a Gurbani verse, followed by ceremonial lighting of the lamp.
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A host of events were organised on Monday to mark the 34th death anniversary of Bhagat Puran Singh, founder of the Pingalwara charitable organisation.

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The observance began with the annual cultural and prize distribution ceremony at the educational institutions run by Pingalwara on its campus opposite the bus stand. The institutions — Bhagat Puran Singh Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Bhagat Puran Singh School for the Deaf, Bhagat Puran Singh School of Special Education and Bhagat Puran Singh Institute of Special Needs, Manawala Kalan — are jointly supported by the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar, and the Pingalwara Society of Ontario (Canada). Students presented a vibrant cultural programme on the occasion.

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Renowned theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal was the chief guest on the occasion. He was welcomed by Dr Inderjit Kaur, head of the Pingalwara organisation. The programme commenced with the rendition of a Gurbani verse, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest.

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Students staged plays highlighting Bhagat Puran Singh’s vision for environmental conservation and his lifelong commitment to protecting nature.

Addressing the gathering, Kewal Dhaliwal said the biography of Bhagat Puran Singh should be included in the academic curriculum. He praised the performances by the students and inmates of Pingalwara, describing them as inspiring and meaningful.

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Dr Inderjit Kaur felicitated the chief guest and honoured students who had excelled in their respective fields. She also announced that the centenary of Bhagat Puran Singh’s environmental awareness campaign would be celebrated on a grand scale in 2027. She said efforts were underway to take his message of environmental conservation to every section of society.

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