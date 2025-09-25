DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Pingalwara provides relief items in flood-hit areas across Ravi

Pingalwara provides relief items in flood-hit areas across Ravi

Pingalwara society also promises to provide motorboats to people there

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representational purpose only
Advertisement

A team of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society led by its director Dr Inderjit Kaur visited flood-affected areas in Ramdas and Ajnala. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP’s suspended MLA from Amritsar North, too accompanied the team that attempted to reach most affected areas and provide immediate assistance to affected families on priority.

Advertisement

The team of Pingalwara society brought with it a huge amount of essential relief material, especially fodder for animals, clothes for affected families, blankets, dry milk, some food items and gas-chulha cylinders for cooking.

Providing medical relief to sick people on the spot was an important part of this mission and hundreds of people were given tetanus and hepatitis B vaccines, along with other necessary medicines. The Pingalwara society organised a medical camp to prevent the spread of diseases in the flood-affected areas.

Advertisement

The team faced difficulty in reaching villages across the Ravi as the only bridge connecting them to the mainland has been washed away. “From Makora Pattan across the Ravi, passing through various villages like Toor, Chib, Bharyal, Lasian Via and Dera Kajal, the journey had to be made first by boat and then by tractors due to high water levels. Local villagers played a vital role by providing their tractors and trolleys and ensured that relief materials and medicines reached every needy person in their villages,” said Dr Inderjit Kaur.

She said fulfilling the mission set forth by its founder, Bhagat Puran Singh, Pingalwara stands ready to provide a ray of hope to the needy. The Pingalwara society promised to provide motorboats to people there.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts