Pingalwara society extends support to wrestlers

Amritsar, May 11
A symbolic protest was held by the All-India Pingalwara Charitable Society at Golden Gate here today in support of women wrestlers, who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief. Dr Inderjit Kaur, director, Pingalwara, led the protest.
Interacting with mediapersons, Dr Inderjit Kaur said that justice should be done and the culprits should be given strict legal punishment. “Honour of women is above all in the society, the Gurus and Peers have also kept women’s honour above else. Any kind of abuse against women is condemnable and must be dealt with strongly,” she said.
