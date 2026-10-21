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Home / Amritsar / Pipeline work prompts canal closure till Nov 10

Pipeline work prompts canal closure till Nov 10

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:20 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Irrigation Department has scheduled a canal shutdown from October 15 to November 10. Photo Vishal Kumar
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The Irrigation Department has scheduled a canal shutdown from October 15 to November 10 to facilitate the pipe crossing work under the water supply project.

The work is being carried out by L&T at four locations, including Vallah Pashu Mandi, Focal Point, near the Sultanwind flyover and near the Chattingwind flyover.

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Under the project, the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) water will be brought to the city and supplied after treatment at Vallah.

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The pipeline is being laid about 9 m (30 ft) below the canal bed. Mild-steel pipes will be used for the main pipeline, while DI pipes will connect it with overhead water tanks.

Near the Chattingwind flyover, the company will first remove debris dumped to fix the breech as a section of the canal embankment collapsed during the drilling work last month.

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The canal profile will then be restored before pipe crossing. Engineers will attempt it using the jack-pushing technique. If the method does not succeed within two to three days, the company may switch to the open-cut technique.

Near the Sultanwind bridge, a temporary earthen embankment is being constructed to facilitate pipe crossing. Five pillars will be built at the site, three inside the canal and two near the embankment. The pillars will extend about 3 m below the canal bed.

Irrigation Department officials said the canal would be reopened on November 10, irrespective of whether the work had been completed. L&T officials have set November 7-8 as the deadline to complete pipe crossing at all four locations.

However, if the work remains incomplete when the canal is reopened, the company may have to wait until the next shutdown in March-April 2027 to resume the remaining work. This could lead to further delays in the water supply project.

The surface-based canal water project is already running considerably behind schedule. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2026, but even its first phase remains incomplete. If the pipe crossing work is delayed further, locals may have to wait until next year to receive canal-based drinking water.

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