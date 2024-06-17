Pistol parts, ammunition recovered near border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered parts of pistol and ammunition stashed in a packet from the border area of Amritsar district today.

Around 10:15 am, the BSF search party recovered the packet containing pistol parts sans upper slide and magazine and five rounds of 7.62 mm calibre from a field near Rattankhurd village.

