Pistol parts, ammunition recovered near border village

Amritsar, June 16
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered parts of pistol and ammunition stashed in a packet from the border area of Amritsar district today.
Around 10:15 am, the BSF search party recovered the packet containing pistol parts sans upper slide and magazine and five rounds of 7.62 mm calibre from a field near Rattankhurd village.
