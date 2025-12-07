PITEX provides a key platform for economic growth, says Haryana Governor prof Ghosh

Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Ghosh has said that PITEX is playing a key role in strengthening economic relations and fostering brotherhood among the northern states of the country.

Advertisement

Speaking at a seminar on Trade, Industry and Regional Growth during the 19th PITEX, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Saturday, the Governor said the event provides new business opportunities to traders, industrialists and young entrepreneurs every year.

Advertisement

He said that progress in regions like Punjab and Haryana contributes significantly to national development. “Punjab and Haryana share a long history of culture, agriculture, business and strong people-to-people relations. As neighbours and partners, both states support each other’s development. If both states grow together, the entire northern region becomes stronger socially, economically and strategically,” he said.

Advertisement

Prof Ghosh emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between governments and industries to drive industrial growth in the country. He highlighted innovation, MSME support, and agriculture and food processing as key areas for strengthening the agricultural and food sectors.

“Punjab and Haryana are among India’s top food-producing states, and their agriculture sector can contribute even more to the national economy through modern storage, value addition and global market linkages,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Karan Gilhotra, Chair (Punjab chapter) of PHDCCI, said that PITEX was launched to promote trade and build stronger ties between Punjab and its neighboring states. Senior Regional Director Bharti Sood said the Chamber plans to organize similar events in Haryana and added that support from the Haryana government will be crucial for these efforts.