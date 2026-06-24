Placement camp for unemployed youth to be organised today

The District Employment and Business Bureau (DBEE) will organise a placement camp on June 24 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. The camp will be held at the bureau’s office located on the ground floor of the District Administrative Complex.

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Dr Rupinder Pal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development)-cum-Chief Executive Officer of DBEE, said that the government is making continuous efforts to help young people find suitable employment opportunities.

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Officials said that several reputed companies, including D-Mart, Tata AIA Life Insurance and PhonePe, will participate in the placement drive. Recruitment will be conducted for various posts, including Billing Executive, Packer, Sales Manager, Executive Sales Manager and Business Sales Executive.

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Candidates who have passed Class X or Class XII are eligible to participate in the camp.

Interested applicants are required to bring their educational certificates and report at the venue at 9 am on June 24. Officials have encouraged eligible youth to make the most of this opportunity and secure employment according to their qualifications and skills.