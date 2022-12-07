Placement drive at employment bureau today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

The government had roped in textile industry to take part in the placement drive to be held at the District Employment and Business Bureau on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh said reputed companies such as SBI, Adelavis, Vardhaman Textiles Limited and others would participate in the placement drive.

Companies would select candidates for the post such as Unit Manager and Development Manager, Manager, Machine Operator and Sales and Marketing officials. Salary offered for these posts would be between Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 per month. Candidates participating in the drive should have a minimum educational qualification of Class VIII and above.

District Employment and Business Bureau Deputy Director Vikramjit said weekly placement camps were being conducted in view of the future of unemployed candidates.