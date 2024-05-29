Plaint filed over pasting posters sans permission

Amritsar, May 28
A social activist has complained to the Deputy Commissioner about political posters being displayed at the residence of a PCS officer. On the intervening night of May 27-28, not one or two but tens of posters were pasted at the PCS officer’s house. They had to be removed in the morning. “Political parties have violated ethics and code of conduct for elections. So, I have written to the DC-cum-Returning Officer to issue directions to candidates to follow the code of conduct,” said social activist PS Bhatty.
Writing to the DC-cum-Returning Officer, PS Bhatty said, “I request you to please tell politicians not to spoil public walls at their will. Hundreds and thousands of posters are being pasted everywhere. In the morning, I saw the outer wall of my house painted only a few days back, pasted with such bills. I respect every individual’s faith and belief but I never preach or impose my views on others. I consider religion very personal and private to reform one’s own self. It is not fair to paste one’s beliefs on the face of others, especially during election days. You are requested to advise such people to remove wherever they have pasted and stop this practice in future.”
