Plaints over fertiliser shortage prompt inspection, action

Officials of the Agriculture Department conducted surprise checks at units dealing in fertilisers across the district.

Following complaints regarding unavailability of fertilisers, the Deputy Commissioner, under the supervision of Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh, instructed officials concerned to inspect the units.

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Warning dealers of strict legal action if found indulging in black marketing, hoarding, sale without bills or forced tagging of other products, the officials told the former to update their stock boards daily and prominently display the availability of various fertilisers.

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Dosanjh directed the dealers to issue proper bills for every agricultural input sold to farmers and supply only the material required by them. He said they won't be allowed to force farmers to purchase unnecessary products along with fertilisers.

The dealers were also instructed to regularly update fertiliser stocks recorded on their point-of-sale (POS) machines and ensure that the digital records matched the physical stock.

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The department said the measure aimed at ensuring the smooth availability of urea and other fertilisers to farmers.

All block agriculture officers in the district have been directed to monitor fertiliser availability in their respective areas and ensure that farmers receive fertilisers at government-prescribed controlled rates without any tagging of additional products.

The Chief Agriculture Officer appealed to farmers to insist on a proper bill while purchasing fertilisers, seeds and farm chemicals.

They can lodge written complaints with their respective Agriculture Department offices if a dealer refuses to issue a bill or insists on selling other products along with fertilisers.

Those facing problems related to fertiliser availability or other agricultural issues have also been advised to contact their respective Block Agriculture Officers for timely redressal.