Plan to bomb SI’s car executed by Pak terrorist Rinda, Landa

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 18

Hinting at terrorist-gangster nexus, the Punjab Police have identified eight suspects in connection with planting of IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh’s SUV.

The preliminary probe revealed that the plan to bomb the car was executed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhwinder Singh aka Landa.

Harpal Singh, a cop, and Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of Patti subdivision in Tarn Taran, were classmates of Landa, it is learnt

Harpal and Fatehdeep got the IED smuggled from Pakistan and handed it over to those who planted the same. They reportedly received Rs 12 lakh to carry out the blast

It has been learnt that there were more policemen who were on the target list of Rinda and Lakhwinder Singh

They were in close contact with the two prime suspects arrested from the Delhi airport yesterday. Harpal Singh, a cop, and Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of Patti subdivision in Tarn Taran, were classmates of Landa, it is learnt. They were in touch through WhatsApp call.

Two of Landa’s associates were arrested from the Goindval jail in the case, while the police have also identified those who planted the IED beneath the SUV of SI Dilbagh Singh, a former police “cat”.

A senior police official on the condition of anonymity said Harpal and Fatehdeep were the main handlers who coordinated with others for carrying out the blast. They were conducting recce of the SI and his residence in the Ranjit Avenue locality.

“Raids are on to nab those who planted the IED under the SI’s car,” the official said.

Harpal and Fatehdeep got the IED smuggled from Pakistan and handed it over to those who planted the same. They reportedly received Rs 12 lakh from Canada and Rinda for carrying out the blast. It has been learnt that there were more cops who were in the target list of Rinda and Landa.

Meanwhile, the duo — Harpal and Fatehdeep — were produced in the court and brought on police remand till August 26. They were arrested from the Delhi airport yesterday when they were trying to flee abroad to escape from the police.

Yesterday, ADGP, Punjab Police, RN Dhoke had revealed that the IED contained 2 kg RDX which was enough to cause extensive damage in the posh locality, had the nefarious elements had succeeded in their plans.

Landa’s name had earlier cropped in the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the state intelligence office in Mohali on May 9. Landa is currently facing over 20 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempted murder and under NDPS Act.

His name repeatedly cropped up in extortion rackets active in Punjab, the Punjab Police had urged the Centre to speed up the process of his extradition, while it had also written to the CBI to take up the matter with Interpol.