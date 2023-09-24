Plan to hike labourers' work time flayed

Amritsar, September 23

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has condemned the increase in work timings of industrial labourers and has threatened to launch a protest in this connection.

AITUC president Bant Singh Brar and general secretary Amarjit Singh Asal in a statement here today alleged that the government had recently issued a notification regarding increase in work timings of industrial labourers from eight to 12 hours under the influence of big industrialists.

Both said they would soon hold a meeting of with labour organisations to chalk out their future course of action. They said the state government should immediately withdraw the notification or be ready for massive protests in every district. They pointed out that no government in the country had issued such anti-labour notification. — TNS

They alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was playing into the hands of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without knowing the repercussions of such anti-people decisions.

They said the AITUC would not allow the government to increase the working times from eight to 12 hours.

They demanded that instead, the Punjab Government should increase minimum wages of labourers, the decision on which had been pending for the past 13 years.

