Plan to promote Khatkar Kalan as tourist destination

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 29

In a bid to promote Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, onto the global stage, the district administration would identify 10 farmhouses under farm tourism scheme where people would be able stay and pay tributes to martyr besides having glimpse of rural Punjab.

Chairing a meeting with officials and tourism department, the DC said the administration would nominate Khatkar Kalan village for the Best Village Award category by United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

He said under farm tourism village of the state government, 10 farmhouses adjoining or amidst agricultural land would be identified within next week where visitors would be provided home cooked food, comfortable accommodation, hygienic clean environment and would have glimpse of rural Punjab at a minimal cost.

The visitors would be taken to fields, tubewells in the village and detailed about the historical importance of village by taking them to ancestral house of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh, museum and memorial complex, he said.