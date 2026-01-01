Plans, promises & the road ahead

As the curtains draw on an eventful 2025 for the holy city, and its residents welcome the New Year, officials across

government departments are gearing up for 2026, setting goals for their respective departments.

Speaking to The Tribune, most officials echoed a similar vision: A clean and beautiful city for residents and tourists alike. Enforcement officials shared plans to tackle terrorism and drug trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said, as per the tradition of the district administration, the first day of the New Year will be marked by a Sukhmani Sahib path. “I will begin my New Year with the name of Almighty on my lips,” he added. He said his goals for 2026 were to provide a hygienic environment for the tourists visiting the holy city from across the country, and abroad. His message to the residents of the holy city is to follow the philosophy of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all).

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill’s vision for the city is to provide clean roads for residents, and visitors. Complete streamlining of the garbage collection system, hundred per cent coverage under the door-to-door garbage collection initiative, and daily processing of waste to make the city future ready are some of his goals for 2026. Beautifying heritage sites in the city is another priority.

Shergill said he wished to revamp green belts, and modernise them. “User-friendly civic amenities will be the main mantra for the entire workforce of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation,” he added.

Mayor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia

Mayor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia expressed optimism for the overall development of the city in 2026. He said the coming year would focus on balanced and inclusive growth, ensuring that every ward of the city received equal attention. The Mayor added that strengthening basic civic infrastructure would remain at the top of the agenda. Issues related to drinking water supply,

sewerage systems, street development and other essential amenities would be addressed on priority

to improve the quality of life of residents.

He said special efforts would be made to make the city more tourist-friendly by enhancing cleanliness, improving civic services and maintaining public spaces. With a commitment to planned development and efficient governance, the Mayor said the New Year would mark steady progress towards a cleaner, better-managed and more welcoming city.

CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar

“Amritsar, being a border city and a major religious centre, presents unique policing challenges. Keeping these in mind, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has remained on constant alert to ensure a peaceful, crime-free and secure environment for residents and visitors, including pilgrims. Looking ahead, our efforts will continue with the same intensity, with particular focus on eliminating the menace of drugs and thwarting cross-border smuggling of arms and contraband. We remain committed to adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards criminal elements, and will deal with them firmly within the framework of law. At the same time, policing is not limited to crime control alone. In the year ahead, the police will work towards improving traffic management, easing congestion on busy roads and enhancing road safety through better enforcement and public awareness.”

Border Range DIG Sandeep Goel

“Looking ahead, the Border Range will continue to accord priority to safeguarding national security while ensuring peace and stability in the border belt. Given the sensitive international boundary with Pakistan, the Border Range faces persistent threats of cross-border smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition, infiltration attempts, and the misuse of drones . These challenges demand constant vigilance, strong coordination and swift, intelligence-driven responses. In the coming period, focused efforts will be made to further strengthen the anti-drone grid, enhance surveillance along vulnerable stretches, and deepen coordination with the BSF and other Central agencies. Special emphasis will remain on dismantling narco-terror modules, cutting off financial networks linked to drug trafficking, and taking strict action against organised crime operating in border districts.”

GNDU VC Karamjeet Singh

“As we step into 2026, my vision is to take the university to newer heights by aligning academic excellence with social responsibility and Punjab’s developmental needs. The focus for the coming year will rest on clear priorities: strengthening skill-based education to ensure employability, so that every graduate leaves the campus with confidence, competence, and relevance with the job market; encouraging innovation, self-employment, and local enterprise creation; promoting the holistic development of the youth through sports, cultural activities, and co-curricular engagement; ensuring inclusive growth and contributing to a clean and green Amritsar through sustained NSS-led community initiatives; expanding outreach activities by adopting villages and engaging directly with grassroots challenges; and deepening the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.”

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

“2025 had both sweet and sour memories, but i am welcoming 2026 with full enthusiasm and joy. I wish that, in 2026, happiness prevails in every home and every person’s business flourishes by leaps and bounds. I pray to Waheguru that the coming year brings happiness to everyone.”

SSP (Rural) Sohail Qasim Mir

“The Amritsar rural police aims to strengthen border surveillance, enhance coordination with Central agencies, leverage technology, and deepen community policing. The focus will remain on maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and creating a secure environment for the residents of the border district.”