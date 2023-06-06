Plantation drive by drug de-addiction centre marks World Environment Day celebrations

Gurdaspur, June 5
The Red-Cross De-addiction centre celebrated the World Environment Day at the Pt Mohan Lal S.D College for Women here today by planting saplings and at the same time exhorting the staff and students to plant trees regularly throughout the year.
Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the De-addiction centre, was the chief guest.
The theme of the event was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution.’
“We should take care of our already fragile environment. In the long run, a nation which destroys its soil goes on to destroy itself. Plans to protect water, earth and air are in fact plans to protect the human race. In my opinion, the environment is no one’s property to destroy, it is everybody’s responsibility to protect,” said Mahajan.
More than 150 saplings were planted in the precincts of the college. Students were exhorted to plant trees throughout the year.
A pledge to protect the environment was taken by the staff and students. A painting competition under the supervision of Samita Khajuria and Sukhwinder Kaur, both lecturers, was also organized.
Komalpreet Kaur and Abha Sharma, councilors of the de-addiction centre, were also present on the occasion.
The college principal Neeru Sharma told students that it would be difficult to sustain life in the future if proper care was not taken about the earth’s environment now. “We should shun plastics. Instead even our bags in which we carry books should be made of cloth. A healthy ecology translates into a healthy economy,” she said.
Prominent among others who were present were Punita Sehgal, Dean (Extra-Curricular Activities) and Dr Rama Gandotra, Dean (College Development).
