Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

The play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ was performed on the second day of the Guru Nanak Dev University Theatre Festival-2023 at Dasmesh Auditorium here on Tuesday. This festival is being organised in collaboration with Awaaz Rangmanch Toli, Rangkarmi Manch, Amritsar and Adakar Manch, Mohali.

Dr Jatinder Brar, founder of the Punjab Naatshala, was the chief guest on the occasion. The play was directed and written by eminent playwright Dr Sahib Singh. Dr Sunil Kumar (in-charge), Drama Club, GNDU, welcomed the distinguished personalities, including Jatinder Brar and other eminent theatre persons who came to watch the play.

The Adakaari Manch, Mohali, performed the play that was based on the challenges faced by a farmer in his daily life and what society perceived about their life. Dr Sahib Singh tried to put across an emotional message through the heart-touching play about the crisis farmers were going through and how tough it had become to sustain livelihood through farming in the country. The play was a dramatization of societal interferences in the difficult lifestyle of the agrarian community that fed the world. “The play motivates the society towards their behavioural instincts to change and train for situational analysis,” said Dr Singh.

Meanwhile, Dr Sunil informed that the plays, Love Junction and Loha Kutt scheduled for the third and fourth day of the festival, were also postponed as the university would remain closed due to state holiday declared by the state government to mourn the loss of former CM Prakash Singh Badal.