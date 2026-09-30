Players vie for top honours at district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions

District-level competitions under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan programme in athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi (circle style), volleyball, badminton, basketball, lawn tennis, table tennis, roller skating, chess, archery, football, handball and kickboxing were held on Tuesday.

Volleyball shooting and smashing competitions were held at the School of Eminence, Mall Road. In the Under-17 girls’ category, the host team of the School of Eminence secured first place, followed by Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School in second place and BK Genius School in third.

Advertisement

The district-level basketball competitions were held at the DAV Complex, Amritsar. In the Under-17 boys’ category, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, secured first place, Spring Dale School finished second and Senior Study-II School stood third.

Advertisement

Kabaddi (circle style) competitions for boys and girls were held at Meritorious School, Amritsar. In the Under-17 girls’ category, Khiala Village Sports Club secured first place, Khilchiyan Village Sports Club finished second and the Meritorious School team stood third.