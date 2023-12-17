PM interacts with beneficiaries of govt schemes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed citizens regarding the government programmes under the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”. He also virtually interacted with beneficiaries of schemes of the Central Government.

A programme was organised at Harsha Cheena village in the district in which Rajya Sabha member Dr Sumer Singh Solanki was present.

Dr Sumer said “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” was making its journey through various cities and villages across the country. “In this yatra, the common people are being informed about various schemes of the Central Government,” he said.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha