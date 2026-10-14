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Home / Amritsar / PM SHRI schools in catch-22 — funds lapse; vendors press for payments

PM SHRI schools in catch-22 — funds lapse; vendors press for payments

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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School heads say despite the commencement of a new session, the funds have not been re-released.
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Funding lapse is staring PM SHRI schools in the face.

The new session is halfway through and the grant meant for the 2025-26 academic session is yet to be released.

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Concerned over the lapse, the Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, stated that the payment for school uniform, scholarships, educational tours and others was to be paid from those funds.

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Now, school heads have no idea how to make payments to vendors and service providers.

DTF Punjab state president Vikramdev Singh, general secretary Mahinder Kaurwali, finance secretary and Amritsar district president Ashwini Awasthi, addressed the issue in their respective districts. Vikramdev Singh said the funds allocated for PM SHRI schools during the previous academic session had lapsed as those could not be used within the stipulated period.

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“Despite the commencement of the new session, these funds have not been re-released, creating financial difficulties for schools. The lapsed grants involve substantial amounts, including more than Rs 10 lakh earmarked for educational tours organised by PM SHRI schools. As a result, firms and vendors that provided tours and other services are repeatedly approaching school heads for pending payments.”

Awasthi, who is the DTF unit head from Amritsar, said principals and headmasters, were under immense pressure as they were not able to make payments to vendors.

“The issue has also affected uniform grants as proposals submitted by several schools through the prescribed PPA process were reportedly rejected without any reason. Despite requests for the fresh release of funds, the grants remain pending, adding to the financial uncertainty faced by schools,” he said.

The union said a grant letter was issued on October 1, 2026, but schools had not received the funds despite October 25 being the deadline for the submission of utilisation certificates. Funds from the 2025-26 and 2026-27 sessions that reportedly expired or became unavailable before pending bills could be settled. “How can schools make payments, submit utilisation of funds certificate when the money has not been received,” asked Awasthi.

The DTF leaders further alleged that several grants under the 2026-27 session had also lapsed without adequate justification. In some cases, school-level payment processes had been completed, but technical or procedural hurdles prevented the funds from reaching the intended recipients. They said the Education Department had not issued clear instructions regarding the restoration or re-release of these grants, leaving school administrations uncertain about how to settle their outstanding liabilities.

The organisation now wants the Punjab Government and the School Education Department to release all lapsed grants from 2025-26 to 2026-27.

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