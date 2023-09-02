PM SVANidhi Scheme: Amritsar MC calls applications from street vendors for micro credit scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The Municipal Corporation has called for applications under the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) a special micro credit facility for street vendors, to get a loan of Rs 10,000 per vendor. The scheme had been implemented after the Covid-19 phase but not many vendors registered with the scheme in the city. The MC has now called for applications to give loans to street vendors.

Following guidelines from Municipal Commissioner Rahul, Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia stated that street vendors as well as small businessmen can take advantage of the scheme. The amount is to be paid back in easy instalments.

After repaying the amount of Rs 10,000, a loan amount of Rs 20,000 will be given and after repayment of that amount, a loan amount of Rs 50,000 will be given. With this initiative, the street vendors can increase their business. Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said that arrangements have been made to meet the vendors in room number 325 of the MC head office in Amritsar.