PM urged to reopen Attari border for trade

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), a local organisation, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Centre’s decision to send a jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. The delegation will visit historic Sikh shrines including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib.

In its letter, the Manch described the move as a commendable step that would help promote goodwill between India and Pakistan and contribute to easing of political tensions between the two countries.

However, while appreciating the initiative, the Manch’s patron, Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, along with Manmohan Singh Brar, Hardip Singh Chahal, Rajwinder Singh Gill, Kawaljit Singh Bhatia and Jaspal Singh, strongly appealed to the Central Government to reopen the Attari-Wagah border for international trade and resume the Kartarpur Sahib corridor before November 5, enabling Sikh pilgrims to celebrate Gurpurab with spiritual joy and devotion.

The leaders said that since the suspension of trade through the Attari border, farmers, traders, transporters, small business owners and daily wage earners in the region had been facing serious economic hardship. They added that the ICP, established under the Land Ports Authority of India, was operating far below capacity, leaving officers and staff with little work.