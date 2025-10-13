DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / PM urged to reopen Attari border for trade

PM urged to reopen Attari border for trade

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), a local organisation, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Centre’s decision to send a jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. The delegation will visit historic Sikh shrines including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib.

Advertisement

In its letter, the Manch described the move as a commendable step that would help promote goodwill between India and Pakistan and contribute to easing of political tensions between the two countries.

Advertisement

However, while appreciating the initiative, the Manch’s patron, Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, along with Manmohan Singh Brar, Hardip Singh Chahal, Rajwinder Singh Gill, Kawaljit Singh Bhatia and Jaspal Singh, strongly appealed to the Central Government to reopen the Attari-Wagah border for international trade and resume the Kartarpur Sahib corridor before November 5, enabling Sikh pilgrims to celebrate Gurpurab with spiritual joy and devotion.

Advertisement

The leaders said that since the suspension of trade through the Attari border, farmers, traders, transporters, small business owners and daily wage earners in the region had been facing serious economic hardship. They added that the ICP, established under the Land Ports Authority of India, was operating far below capacity, leaving officers and staff with little work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts