PM urged to resume trade through Wagah

Amritsar, May 23

Chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce, Rajinder Singh Marwaha, who is visiting Punjab, has demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop discrimination against traders, industrialists and the people of Punjab and start trade with Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Middle-East countries though the Attari-Wagah border.

He said that farmers from Punjab can benefit immensely if trade through Wagah is started. Marwaha said that the truckers are in despair due to the stopping of trade through the Attari-Wagah border for the last five years. He added that thousands of workers have also lost their livelihood.

Marwaha claimed that over 500 truck operators were forced to sell their vehicles. He said that the condition has worsened to the extent that the traders who earlier used to do a business of Rs 100 crore annually are unable to pay their loan installments.

“I am saying step-motherly treatment to Punjab because the trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan is continuously going on through Mumbai and Kandla port in Gujarat but has been stopped from Wagah border,” he said.

Marwaha has also demanded from the Prime Minister, tax concessions for industries in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Pathankot on the lines of hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

