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Home / Amritsar / PMIDC asks civic body to speed up development works, sets deadlines

PMIDC asks civic body to speed up development works, sets deadlines

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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PMIDC CEO Deepti Uppal and MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill review projects in the city.
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Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) Chief Executive Officer Deepti Uppal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of major development and civic infrastructure projects in the city during a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA). The meeting focused on completing all ongoing works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality standards and ensuring better coordination among the executing agencies.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh, and senior officials from the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) project, the Health Branch, the GIS survey project, the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and other agencies implementing various projects attended the meeting. They reviewed the progress of ongoing works and discussed measures to accelerate the pace of execution.

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During the meeting, Uppal reviewed the treatment plant project in detail and directed the concerned agencies to expedite the work so that it is completed within the stipulated timeframe. She said the project would play a vital role in strengthening the city’s drinking water supply system and providing better services and reliable facilities to residents.

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The meeting also reviewed the progress of the GIS survey project, which is important for accurate mapping of the city’s resources and infrastructure. Uppal said that a comprehensive GIS database would support scientific urban planning, improve asset management, strengthen municipal planning, and enhance the delivery of civic services.

While reviewing the city’s sanitation system, Uppal directed officials to deploy more garbage collection vehicles, strengthen the door-to-door waste collection system, and improve solid waste management to ensure cleaner and more efficient civic services across the city.

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