PNB robbery: Accused involved in one more bank loot of Rs 17 lakh

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, February 22
Two prime suspects in Punjab National Bank zonal branch robbery case had also looted the bank’s Kathunangal branch in December last year. The duo had confessed this during police interrogation following their arrest two days ago.
Laljit Singh of Mehniyan Lohran village and Gagandeep Singh of Rishi Vihar on Majitha Road were currently in police remand. Laljit is said to be a close aide of a senior Akali leader.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar confirmed the development. The police were suspecting their involvement in the December 19, 2022 robbery, in which two armed persons had decamped with Rs 17.50 lakh.
“Laljit had an account in the Kathunangal branch. He knew that there was no guard in the bank and therefore panned to loot the bank along with Gagandeep,” said Bhullar.
Of Rs 17.50 lakh, he gave Rs 5.50 lakh to Gagandeep. He got the remaining amount deposited in a bank through a known person thus turning it into white money. The same amount was still in the bank. The bank account has been frozen by the Punjab Police, said the DCP.
Bhullar said Laljit along with his wife was aspiring to settle abroad. Therefore, he targeted the Kathunangal branch of the bank for easy money, he said.
The investigations carried in the Rani Ka Bagh bank robbery revealed that the duo had visited the bank a day before the incident. They were planning to loot an ATM but finding no guard at the ATM, they changed their mind and planned to loot the bank next day.
