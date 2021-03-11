PO arrested

Amritsar, June 9
City police have nabbed Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu Bihari, of Kot Harnam Dass area, here. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in several cases and evading arrest since 2007. ASI Lakhwinder Singh, IO, said Bihari was nabbed by the police in connection with a snatching case and under Arms Act in February 2009. Later, he confessed that three more similar cases were registered against him in September 2007, March 2009, and September 2013, in which the local court had declared him a PO. Now, a fresh has been registered.
