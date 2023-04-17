PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 16

The proclaimed offender (PO) cell, created by the city police a few years ago to nab POs declared by local courts in various criminal cases, has been closed.

The entire staff has been merged with police stations and various wings of the city police. Now, it is the duty of police stations to arrest proclaimed offenders.

It has evinced a mixed response from the city police authorities. While an official wishing not to be named said police stations were already burdened with works related to law and order issues. As a result, the number of proclaimed offenders evading arrest increased manifold.

It forced senior police officials in the past to form a cell dedicated only to arrest proclaimed offenders and the experiment was successful as a large number of POs were arrested by PO cell staff.

There was only one clerk left with the PO branch who is maintaining the record of POs. The entire record is being shifted to police stations concerned. Earlier, there were just over 10 cops in the branch. Now, the list of proclaimed offenders declared by local courts will be sent to the PO branch, which would send it further to police stations for further action.

If sources are to be believed, the PO cell had arrested around 150 persons in the past one and a half year. There were around 1,700 POs in different cases, including Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code.

Was a successful experiment: Official

Arrested 150 POs in the past