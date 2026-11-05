PO injured in exchange of fire in Amritsar

A proclaimed offender was injured in an exchange of fire with the Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday evening.

Identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, a resident of Qadian in Batala police district, the PO sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital. A.30-bore pistol, two empty cartridges and three live cartridges were recovered from him. The police also impounded an Activa scooter.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the accused was traced following intelligence inputs. When a police team signalled him to stop, he allegedly opened fire at police officials. Despite being asked to surrender, he continued firing, following which, the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him, he said.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that seven criminal cases were registered against Akashdeep at different police stations. The Police Commissioner said he, along with his four accomplices, had allegedly robbed a money exchange shop in Batala at around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The identities of the four other suspects involved in the robbery had been established and efforts were underway to arrest them, he added. Sharing details, he said another significant revelation came out during initial probe that the accused and his associates were planning to free gangster Angrez Singh, alias Chhotu, from police custody.

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Angrez Singh, having around 15 criminal cases registered against him, is also an accused in the Kot Khalsa murder case and is currently lodged in jail.

According to investigation, the accused and his associates had allegedly planned to attack the police party either during his court appearance or by creating an opportunity to ambush the personnel. One of the plans was to persuade the police party to stop at a roadside eatery on the pretext of celebrating a birthday and then open fire to facilitate Angrez Singh’s escape from custody.

The police claimed that timely intelligence inputs and surveillance helped foil the alleged plan.

The Activa scooter recovered from the spot bears an Amritsar registration number.