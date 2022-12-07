Police act tough on encroachers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

To streamline the flow of traffic on city roads, police teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur got encroachments removed from different roads on Tuesday.

She asked shopkeepers not to display their goods on the roads and ordered cops to challan illegally parked vehicles.

Two-wheelers parked outside shops at Putlighar Bazaar on Tuesday.

Besides Putlighar Chowk, the police teams removed encroachments from railway link road, railway station entrance gate, Taylor road, Doaba Chowk and near Nexus mall on main GT road. “We have put up four cops, including PCR teams besides deputing cops in civil dress. We’ll now allow the encroachments again,” Amandeep Kaur said. She said it is unfortunate that shopkeepers hardly care about the convenience of the commuters and display their goods 10-feet outside the shop.

Encroachments have been a bane of the holy city thereby choking city roads.

The ADCP held meeting with shopkeepers in the Putlighar market and asked them not to put the commuters into inconvenience. She said wrongly parked vehicles would also be taken to task. For streamlining traffic outside railway station entrance gate, she asked the government railway police to depute their cops for regulating the traffic.

Near, the Doaba chowk, the ADCP she got the wrongly parked vehicles challaned. She also asked the washing centers on Taylor road to wash vehicles inside their complex and not let the vehicles parked on the road. She also reached on main GT road near Nexus mall where deputed a PCR team for not allowing any vehicle to park outside the mall. The illegal parking outside the mall was leading to traffic jams.

The ADCP said the drive would continue in the future also and it was necessary to take stern action against the violators to regulate the traffic flow.