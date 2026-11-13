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Home / Amritsar / Police action sought over serving intoxicants to kids at Diwali bash in Amritsar

Police action sought over serving intoxicants to kids at Diwali bash in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Child Welfare Board member MK Sharma and Child Protection Officer Taranjit Singh.
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District Child Welfare Committee member MK Sharma and District Child Protection Officer Taranjit Singh have written to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), seeking appropriate legal action over allegations that children were served liquor and other intoxicating substances at a Diwali party organised at a private farm in Meera Kot.

In his letter dated November 11, Sharma referred to media reports alleging that children attending the party were served liquor, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other intoxicating substances. He also drew attention to Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which provides for action against anyone, who gives or supplies intoxicating liquor, narcotic drugs to children.

The reported incident occurred a day before Diwali, where a private party being held at a farm was disrupted, as the police raided the premises and confiscated unlicensed liquor being served to minors. This has now drawn the attention of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Amritsar.

Invoking Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the committee stressed the need for action against those responsible for providing intoxicating substances to children. It also called for steps to ensure that children are not exposed to such substances at parties in the future.

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The letter brings a crucial child-protection dimension to the controversy. While action under the Excise Act may address violations related to liquor, the CWC has specifically drawn attention to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act concerning the supply of intoxicants to children.

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