Police analyse call details of victim's phone

The police have been analysing the call detail record of the Air Force officer who ended his life by hanging here on November 5. He was perturbed over alleged fraud of Rs 8.6 crore.

The deceased, Raghubir Singh (70), had retired from the Air Force as Junior Warrant Officer. The incident came to light when his wife Maninder Kaur returned from her parents’ house on Saturday.

According to the family, some ‘Bade Sahib’ had duped him of Rs 8.60 crore after promising to double the amount. On the basis of their statement, the police booked ‘Bade Sahib’ for abetment to suicide and launched further probe. The police also found a suicide note from a room of his residence. The police have found some phone numbers from his mobile phone and are looking into it.

Chheharta police station SHO Gurvinder Singh said they were seeking call details of the victim to identify the suspect. “We are working on some leads and hope to find some breakthrough in the case soon,” he said.

Maninder Kaur stated to the police that her husband was in contact with the accused for the past seven years.