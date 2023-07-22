Police arrest 3; seize 10 bikes, two scooters

Amritsar, July 21
Cantonment police have recovered as many as 10 motorcycles and two scooters and arrested three persons in this connection. Those arrested were identified as Harpreet Singh of Poohla village in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, Rajbir Singh and Navpreet Singh of Khaparkheri village in Tarn Taran.
The police authorities said that during a checking of vehicles in Putlighar area, the police teams intercepted Harpreet Singh on a bike. He could not produce the documents of the vehicle which was later found to have been stolen. During interrogation, he said he was into vehicle-lifting, stealing bikes and scooters along with Rajbir Singh. But Rajbir Singh was arrested and a motorcycle seized from him.
The police also arrested Navpreet Singh and seized a stolen bike from him.
