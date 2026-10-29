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Home / Amritsar / Police arrest main accused in Khemkaran shooting incident

Police arrest main accused in Khemkaran shooting incident

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Gurbaxpuri
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:12 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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SSP Surendra Lamba addresses the media persons.
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The Khemkaran police have arrested Manjit Singh Katta, a resident of Khemkaran, the alleged prime accused in Wednesday’s shooting incident near the town that claimed one life while leaving two others injured.

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh and those injured were Sajanpreet Singh and Kimat Singh. They were returning home when the incident took place. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media too.

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SSP Surendra Lamba said the motive behind the crime had not yet been established and the police were investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and a possible case of mistaken identity.

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The SSP said the accused had allegedly been receiving extortion threats from gangsters. The police were examining whether the firing was linked to these threats and whether the victim was targeted due to mistaken identity.

However, he said certain aspects of the incident also suggested a possible personal dispute. According to the police, the accused allegedly chased the victims’ vehicle before firing several shots at its occupants. One of the accused, Harpreet Singh, allegedly pointed towards the victims’ vehicle, while Manjit Singh Katta allegedly fired multiple rounds at the occupants of a Duster SUV.

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The other accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, brother of the main accused, and their father Onkar Singh, both residents of Khemkaran, besides Harpreet Singh, a resident of Asal Uttar. Two of their accomplices were yet to be identified.

SSP said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining suspects.

A case was registered on the statement of Mohinder Singh, father of the deceased on charges of murder, attempt to murder and relevant Sections of BNS along with the Arms Act.

The SSP said the investigation was in progress and the police were examining the circumstances leading to the firing. He added that the complete facts would emerge as the investigation proceeded.

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