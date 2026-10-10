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Home / Amritsar / Police arrest man for running illegal clinic

Police arrest man for running illegal clinic

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The Majitha police have arrested a man accused of practising medicine without the required authorisation following an inspection by a drug inspector.

The accused, Jagdish Singh, a resident of Bhangali Kalan village in Majitha tehsil, was allegedly running a clinic and prescribing medicines without a valid licence or a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) certificate, according to the police. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the Health Department.

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Drug Inspector Gurdeep Singh, who conducted the inspection along with a police team, said the accused was asked to produce his RMP certificate and drug licence but failed to provide the required documents. Although no intoxicating substances were recovered during the inspection, the official alleged that Singh was operating the clinic without the necessary authorisation and practising medicine.

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The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 15(2) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The provision restricts individuals who are not appropriately qualified from undertaking specified medical duties.

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