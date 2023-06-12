Police arrest peddler with 5-kg contraband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rajwant Singh alias Raju of Rai border village here, with 5 kg of heroin. He was produced before the Duty Magistrate and brought on remand for further interrogation by the police.

Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh said the accused was arrested following a tip-off that Rajwant was involved in cross-border drug trafficking and was going on a bike towards Pandori village to supply drugs to his clients.

He said following this, the police set up a naka on the Pandori road and arrested the accused. During his search in the presence of Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra, the police confiscated the contraband from his possession.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said though no previous record of the accused was found with the police, further investigations were underway to ascertain his backward and forward links. The police were hoping to make more recoveries during his interrogation.

The police said the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. Senior police officials also held a meeting with BSF officials and asked them to ascertain the point from where the heroin was smuggled.