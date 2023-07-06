Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 5

Amritsar rural police have arrested two prime suspects wanted in the murderous attack on BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill. One of the accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh of Taragarh Talawan village in Jandiala Guru, was injured in retaliatory firing after he fired at the chasing police team.

Besides Arshdeep, the police arrested Mandeep Singh alias Budhu of the same village. The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, nine live cartridges and three empty shells from the spot. Arshdeep suffered bullet injuries in the left leg. He was admitted to the Manawala government hospital.

While Budhu had a monetary dispute with the BJP leader, Arshdeep had shot him at his residence on April 16 leaving him seriously injured.

Earlier, the police had got hold of their accomplice Jagjit Singh of the same village on May 15. He was the bike rider who had taken Arshdeep to the residence of Balwinder Gill.

Giving details, SSP Amritsar (rural) Satinder Singh said that as per the initial probe, Budhu had a monetary dispute with Balwinder Gill and he had hired Arshdeeep to teach him a lesson.

He said today the police got a tip-off about the presence of Mandeep Singh in the village and a police team raided the area and arrested him. His preliminary interrogation revealed the location of Arshdeep Singh in Jandiala Guru area following which police teams were put on alert and checkpoints were set up to search vehicles.

“At a naka set up on the Mallian-Balia village road, the police signalled a bike to stop. However, the bike rider shot at the police party and fled along the banks of the canal. Immediately, police teams were deputed at village Balia to intercept him. As the police team challenged him and asked him to surrender, he fired at the police party,” the SSP said.

When the police teams returned the fire, he sustained a bullet injury in the leg. He was then overpowered and arrested.

A fresh case on the charge of attempt to murder, assaulting public servant, obstructing in the discharge of duty and under provisions of the Arms Act was registered against Arshdeep.

Mandeep has seven criminal cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act besides murder bid against him.