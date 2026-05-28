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Home / Amritsar / Police arrest two in attempt-to-murder case, pistol recovered

Police arrest two in attempt-to-murder case, pistol recovered

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:39 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar police have arrested two persons wanted in an attempt-to-murder and Arms Act case and recovered the pistol allegedly used in the firing incident, officials said here on Thursday.

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Those arrested were identified as Jagmeet Singh, alias Piddi, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony on Tarn Taran Road, and Mani Kumar, alias Mani, a resident of Gali Masit Wali Chowk, in the Manna Singh area.

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The police recovered a .32 bore pistol along with a magazine and one live cartridge from the possession of the accused. The case was registered at the C-Division police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act regarding the case.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said that the case was lodged on the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Bhagtanwala. She alleged that on March 28 night, she, along with her husband Pavandeep Singh, son Harshpreet Singh and other family members, had gone to attend a family function at Golden Leaf Palace located on the Tarn Taran road here.

During the function, an argument reportedly broke out between the complainant’s family and Jagmeet Singh along with his associates. The police said that while the complainant was returning home after the function, the accused allegedly intercepted them near Guru Ramdas market on Tarn Taran Road and opened fire at them.

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Vishaljit Singh said police teams led by Rajwant Kaur, SHO of C-Division police station, arrested the two accused after conducting investigations from multiple angles. During interrogation, the police also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime from Jagmeet Singh.

The police said Jagmeet Singh was previously involved in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the B-Division police station.

The accused were produced before a local court and police remand was obtained. The police said raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused in the case. Further investigation is in progress.

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